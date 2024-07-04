Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 731,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.