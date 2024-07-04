CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CureVac

CureVac Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $698.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. Equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,778 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.