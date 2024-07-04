DA Davidson Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Bank by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

