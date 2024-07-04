Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Defence Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DTCFF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Defence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
Defence Therapeutics Company Profile
