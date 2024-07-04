Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DTCFF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Defence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

