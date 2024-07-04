Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.50% of Delek US worth $173,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 355,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

