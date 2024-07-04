Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR stock opened at $7,433.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,572.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,493.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

