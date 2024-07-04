dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.9 days.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNTCF opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
About dentalcorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Average Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.