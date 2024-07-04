dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.9 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNTCF opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

