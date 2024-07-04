Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.90) to GBX 3,640 ($46.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.30).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,527.50 ($31.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,669.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($44.38).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,474.48). In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,474.48). Also, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.75) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,092.99). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

