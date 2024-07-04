Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 24,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 138,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

DMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $657.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

In related news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock worth $235,887. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

