Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

