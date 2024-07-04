Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $111,100,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSRGY opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

