Diversified Trust Co Has $572,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $20,659,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

