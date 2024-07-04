Diversified Trust Co Has $638,000 Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 2,607.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,620,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $348,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $2,427,516. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

