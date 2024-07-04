Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

STNE opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

