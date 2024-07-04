Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of TriMas worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in TriMas by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

