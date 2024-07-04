Diversified Trust Co Sells 907 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.