DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $5,836,386.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 10th, Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

