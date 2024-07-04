Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as high as C$7.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.43.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.