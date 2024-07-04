Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 20,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.6 %
DEI opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
