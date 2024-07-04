Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.70

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.70 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.69). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.61), with a volume of 1,038,387 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 494.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

