Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.06

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.06 and traded as low as C$12.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 352,482 shares.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

