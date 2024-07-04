Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

