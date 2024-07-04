Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.