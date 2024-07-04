Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

