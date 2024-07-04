Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

