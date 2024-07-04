Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.55.

BROS stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

