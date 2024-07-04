DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.35

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $45.38. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 40,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $715.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 110.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.