Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Read More
