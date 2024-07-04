Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

