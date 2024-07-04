e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,045.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,145 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $201.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

