eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.