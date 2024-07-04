Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.79 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 292,979 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.