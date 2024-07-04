eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

About eDreams ODIGEO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.