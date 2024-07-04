E&G Advisors LP Acquires 81 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,867,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

