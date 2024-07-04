E&G Advisors LP Invests $209,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.46 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

