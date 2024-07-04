Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $821.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $918.50. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.