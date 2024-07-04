Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $82,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $821.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $918.50. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

