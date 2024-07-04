Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.0 days.

Elis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Elis has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

