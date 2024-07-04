Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Sells $71,508.00 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
EFC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.97.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
