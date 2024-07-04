Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

