Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 485,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Enel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

