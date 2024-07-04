Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 485,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Enel Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Enel Cuts Dividend
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
