Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37. Entegris has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

