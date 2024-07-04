Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

