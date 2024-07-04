EVE (NYSE:EVEX) PT Lowered to $8.50

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday.

EVE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EVEX opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

