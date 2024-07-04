Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everi

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Everi by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Trading Up 1.0 %

EVRI stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.