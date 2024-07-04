Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,631 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

