EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVI Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

