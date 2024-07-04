EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
EVI Industries Price Performance
Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.13%.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
