Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $898.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $821.29 and a 200-day moving average of $745.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

