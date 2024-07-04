Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $126.00 at Robert W. Baird

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.