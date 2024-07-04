FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.
FD Technologies Price Performance
FDRVF opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.51.
About FD Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.