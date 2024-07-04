FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.

FD Technologies Price Performance

FDRVF opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.51.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

