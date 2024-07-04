Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 834,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of FEMY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.81. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
