Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 834,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Free Report ) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.81. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

