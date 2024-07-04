Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.4 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FRRPF stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

